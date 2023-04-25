MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests And Warrants Served

ARRESTS:

On 4/18/2023, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Sandy Bottom Road at St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cannabis, along with paraphernalia, indicating intent to distribute. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Nicholas Logan Tayman, 26 of Ridge, MD. Tayman was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS Possession With Intent to Distribute – Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Cannabis over Civil.

On 4/23/2023, Tpr J. Walker responded to an address on Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone with a warrant. Investigation revealed that Terry James Mattingly, 24 of Leonardtown, MD had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Mattingly was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. Mattingly was also served his warrant.

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 4/18/2023, Aaron Dwayne Johnson, 26 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Hersh for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 4/18/2023, Deontrea Rashad Lowden, 29 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by TFC J. Pope for Violation of Probation: Driving without a required license

On 4/19/2023, Tinasha Janay Bush, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Hersh for FTA: Driving without a required license x2, and FTA: Driving while license was revoked

On 4/19/2023, Eric Lamont Figeroux, 49 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Black for Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x5 and CDS Distribution – Narcotics x2

On 4/19/2023, Jareth Joseph Brown Acevedo, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Black for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/23/2023, Terry James Mattingly, 24 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Walker for FTA: Failure to stop after accident involving damage to attended vehicle, property

On 4/24/2023, Isaiah Ahykiem-Earvin Quarles, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr E. Pettyjohn for FTA: Knowingly driving an uninsured vehicle