ARRESTS:

On 11/3/2022, TFC J. Powis responded to a single vehicle accident on Chancellors Run Road at Three Notch Road, California, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Karl Ray Sollberger, 53 of Lexington Park, MD, was driving while under the influence. Sollberger initially resisted arrest but was able to be taken into custody. Sollberger was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Resist/Interfere With Arrest, Obstructing & Hindering, and Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order. He was also issued numerous traffic citations.

On 11/9/2022, Senior Trooper S. DiToto conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Buck Hewitt, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana greater than 10 grams. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Tywon Deontae Straughn, 21 of St Inigoes, MD was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.

On 11/15/2022, Tpr J. Walker responded to the Walmart located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Ryan Christopher Miezinski, 29 of Avenue, MD stole over $300 worth of goods. Miedzinski was issued a criminal citation for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 11/3/2022, Karl Ray Sollberger, 53 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis

On 11/11/2022, Terrell Lee Kent, 21 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder

On 11/11/2022, James Dean Cross, 47 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 11/2/2022, Dashawn James Lee Lawson, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Buglio for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 11/2/2022, Demetrick Nathrio Maddox, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis for FTA: Driving without a required license x2

On 11/8/2022, Nikita Lashawn Stevens, 24 of Clinton, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Baker for Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun in Vehicle, Regulated Firearm: Stolen/Sell Etc, Fraud – Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution and Driving Without a Required License

On 11/9/2022, Quinton Marquis Remied, 26 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Third Degree Burglary, Burglary Fourth Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property Value Greater Than $1,000

On 11/12/2022, Jaime Orlando Pleitez-Lopez, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Nain for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 11/13/2022, Raeanna Cardelle Gerr Williams, 31 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 11/14/2022, William Phillip Vanfosson, 21 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Louderback for Possession of Child Pornography x10

On 11/14/2022, Daquan Anthony Suer, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Louderback for FTA: Driving while out-of-state license was suspended

On 11/14/2022, Justin Tyler Chapman, 19 of North Beach, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for Attempted First Degree Murder x3, Firearm Use/Felony – Violent Crime, Reckless Endangerment From Car x11, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle x2, Conspiracy to Commit Attempted First Degree Murder x3 and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor