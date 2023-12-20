ARREST:

On 12/19/2023, Cpl Ditoto responded to a vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at Laurel Grove Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of one of the vehicles had an extraditable warrant through York County, PA. Jay Aaron Mills-Odi, 34 of Columbia, MD was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged as a Fugitive from Justice.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 12/9/2023, Paul Thomas Coup, 53 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh

On 12/9/2023, Marvin Alexander Flores, 45 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

On 12/16/2023, Raheem Anthony Thomas, 28 of Indian Head, MD was arrested by Tpr Eckrich

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 11/28/2023, Johnny Ray Brooks Jr, 39 of Richmond, VA was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 12/5/2023, Donna Lacey Bernich, 45 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/5/2023, Michelina Desiree Goodwin, 45 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for First Degree Murder, Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime, and Bury/Dispose Body Unauthorized Place

On 12/6/2023, Nicholas Eric Brennan, 25 of Avenue, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/8/2023, Stephanie Grace Westover, 41 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 12/10/2023, Carlos Adilcar Barrera Alcaja, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Brittingham for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 12/11/2023, Daniel Steven Connelly, 34 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for Violation of Probation: Burglary – Fourth Degree – Dwelling and FTA/Felony Defendant

On 12/12/2023, Kelli Jane Gray Barnhardt, 33 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 12/13/2023, James Lionel Medley, 39 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for Rifle/Shotgun-Possession With Felony Conviction x4, CDS-Possession of Firearms x2, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition x2

On 12/14/2023, Garrett Leroy Bragg, 33 of Norfolk, VA was arrested by Tpr Walters for Burglary-Second Degree-General

On 12/16/2023, Danielle Sicam Alicka, 26 of Hughesville, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for Second Degree Assault

On 12/18/2023, Christopher Jeremiah Persell, 25 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Cpl Ditoto for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/19/2023, Rasheeha Octavia Butler, 25 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 12/19/2023, Andrew Jyles-David Fisher, 21 of No Fixed Address, was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for Att-Burglary-Fourth Degree Dwelling