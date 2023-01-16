SUNDERLAND, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, through Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023,

For removal of the out-of-service communications tower.

Normal hours of operation will resume Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Mt. Hope Community Center is located at 104 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland.

