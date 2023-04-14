Multi-Agency Task Force Recovers Nearly 5,000 Fentanyl Pills, Two Suspects Indicted In Distribution Case

Anthony Bussie

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry announced that Charles County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section / United States Postal Inspection Task Force, along with members from the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Washington, D.C. Division, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Washington Division, and the United States Marshals Office (USMS), have charged two suspects in connection with coordinating the shipment of 5,000 fentanyl pills from the State of California to Maryland. The pills, which were stamped to resemble OxyContin pills, were going to be illegally sold and distributed.

During the investigation, which began in November 2022, detectives intercepted a parcel at a private shipping company that was delivered from the State of California and contained 5,000 fentanyl pills. The pills were set to be delivered to a single family house in Waldorf.

Through further investigation, detectives identified two suspects involved in the shipping and receiving of the pills. The suspects, Quecealla Turner, 22, of Waldorf and Marvin Anthony Bussie, 20, of Oxon Hill, were recently indicted by a Charles County Grand Jury with conspiracy to import a controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, and other related charges.

Turner was served her indictment and Bussie was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on April 4 in Largo. Further, Bussie had an open warrant through the DEA for attempting to transport 12,000 fentanyl pills out of an airport in Los Angeles, California last year. On April 5, a judge ordered Bussie to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

“Fentanyl is extremely dangerous in the hands of dealers who often disguise what it is. We are committed to dismantling the networks that traffic dangerous narcotics,” said Sheriff Berry. “We especially want to recognize the partnerships between the assisting law enforcement agencies who helped in the recovery of these dangerous pills,” Sheriff Berry said. “These arrests reflect successful teamwork among local, state and federal agencies.”

“Whenever someone uses the U.S. Mail to send anything illegal or potentially dangerous, Postal Inspectors will find them and bring them to justice,” said Damon E. Wood, Inspector in Charge, Washington Division. “Fentanyl is killing many of our young people. Unfortunately, those taking these pills do not realize the consequences. This case demonstrates the commitment and strength of multiple law enforcement agencies working together to arrest those responsible for these crimes,” stated Johnny L. Hughes, United States Marshal for the District of Maryland.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is committed to identifying and charging persons involved in the illegal distribution of narcotics. “We must remain vigilant in order to protect our children and loved ones from such dangerous substances,” said Sheriff Berry. Anyone with information about illegal drug distribution may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.