BALTIMORE — Lucky tickets sold in Frederick and Prince George’s counties delivered the first Cash4Life $1,000-a-Week-for-Life prize of 2023 and the sixth Multi-Match jackpot of the year last night.

The Cash4Life ticket was sold at Silo Hill Sunoco located at 110 Silo Hill Road in Emmitsburg in Frederick County. The winning numbers are 1, 9, 19, 28 and 52; the Cash Ball was 1. To win the second-tier prize, the lucky winner matched all five white balls, only missing the Cash Ball. The winner will have the choice between $1,000 a week for life or a lump sum of $1 million. For selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a $2,500 bonus.

This is the eighth second-tier Cash4Life prize won in Maryland since the state began offering the game in 2016. Nationwide, since the game began in June 2014, Cash4Life has had 68 top-prize winners of $1,000 a day for life and 183 second-tier winners.

The winning Multi-Match ticket was sold at Campus Way Exxon located at 10350 Campus Way South in Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County. The winning numbers are 7, 19, 26, 28, 34 and 42. The $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot has an estimated cash option of $330,000. The Exxon location will receive a $1,000 bonus.

Lottery officials encourage winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click HERE to schedule an appointment.

About the Maryland Lottery

Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded more than $33.2 billion in prizes to players and contributed more than $19.3 billion to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment. For more information, go to mdlottery.com. Please remember to play responsibly and within your budget. For confidential help or information about gambling problems, visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call 1-800-GAMBLER.