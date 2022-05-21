HOLLYWOOD, Md. – At approximately 9:05 p.m. on May 20, first responders were called to the 24000 block of Three Notch Road for reports of a crash that involved multiple vehicles.

Upon arrival, crews located three vehicles across the north and southbound lanes, that had all sustained damage and gone off the roadway.

One of the vehicles involved had reportedly overturned as a result of the crash.

EMS would make contact with six patients on the scene, and check them for potential injuries.

Soon after being examined, all six patients would refuse additional treatment at a hospital.

Crews would return to service approximately 20 minutes after they began operating on the scene.

