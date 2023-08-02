Multiple Arrests Made In Lexington Park Following Drug And Weapons Bust

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On July 25, 2023 investigators from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence and Vice Narcotics Units executed a series of search and seizure warrants at 46838 Patuxent Road in Lexington Park.

During the execution of these warrants, Kevonte Fenwick (age 19) was observed discarding a loaded Glock 43 9mm semi-automatic handgun outside a sliding glass door as deputies approached.

During a search of the residence, a loaded Glock 19x semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine was located in the bedroom/possession of a 17 year old juvenile male.

John Maurice Neale (age 33) was found to be in possession of 103 suspected oxycodone/fentanyl pills. This quantity is indicative of possession with an intent to distribute.

Fenwick and the juvenile male are prohibited from possessing regulated firearms. Fenwick, Neale and the juvenile male were arrested, charged, and taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team and Special Operations Division assisted in the execution of these warrants.

(Juvenile photo not available due to Maryland law)