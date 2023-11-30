Nancy Ellen Knott, 80, of Compton, MD, passed away on November 25, 2023 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on March 21, 1943 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late John and Dolores Williams.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Tina Yakel (Dan), grandchildren, Braden Yakel, Caitlyn Bradburn, and Jenna Bradburn, and daughter-in-law, Jill Bradburn, all of Compton, MD. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Knott, Jr., sons, Chip and Chris Bradburn, sister Joan Joy, brother Kenneth Williams, and grandsons, Jeremy Yakel and Justin Hourigan.

Nancy was a talented crafter and had once run the Knotts of Joy Craft Shop in Leonardtown, MD with her sister, Joan. She loved spending time with family, quilting, and reading mysteries.

There will be a graveside service at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD on November 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM followed by a reception.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.