Assistant Secretary of the Air Force William LaPlante and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (Manpower & Reserve Affairs) Robert Hogue present Samuel N. Hotz, principal deputy program manager, AV-8B Program Office (PMA-257) at Naval Air Systems Command the Department of Defense Distinguished Civilian Service Award during the 68th ceremony at the pentagon.

HEADQUARTERS, NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — On Thursday, Nov. 9, Samuel N. Hotz, principal deputy program manager, AV-8B Program Office (PMA-257) at Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), received the Department of Defense (DoD) Distinguished Civilian Service Award during the 68th ceremony at the pentagon.

“There are many outstanding and deserving people within the DoD,” Hotz said. “It is a true honor and privilege for me to accept this award and represent the Department of the Navy in this manner.”

The award and accompanying Distinguished Civilian Service Medal is the DoD’s highest award given annually to a small number of civilian employees at all levels whose careers reflect exceptional devotion to duty and whose contributions to the efficiency, economy or other improvements in DoD operations are of a significantly broad scope and have an impact on national security.

Hotz has served as principal deputy program manager for PMA-257 since 2019. His duties include life cycle sustainment of the AV-8B Harrier fleet for the U. S. Marine Corps and its allied partners Spain and Italy. He also has acquisition oversight of cost, schedule and performance of all AV-8B programs and projects; oversees four cross-functional integrated product teams and an international fleet support team comprised of over 200 military, government service and contractor personnel operating on annual budgets of over $100 million.

Samuel Hotz (center) pictured with his wife, Maryhelen Hotz (left), and son, Sgt. Grady Hotz (right).

Hotz is recognized for his distinguished civilian service from July 2016 to December 2022. His acquisition acumen and knowledge of the AV-8B weapons system as a retired 20-year U.S. Marines Harrier pilot augmented his leadership skills to overcome a myriad of complex issues including inventory management, aviation critical safety items, diminishing supplier base, engine readiness and maintenance manpower. His creative solutions to these issues increased the Harrier’s readiness and will potentially realize a $105 million cost avoidance despite the Harrier transitioning out of service. These readiness gains have been recognized by Naval Aviation Enterprise leadership as opportunities and best practices to replicate. Because the Harrier is employed by the U.S. Marines, the Italian Navy and Spanish Navy for close air support of multi-service and multi-national ground forces, Harrier readiness is not only vital to the DoD and national security, but to North American Treaty Organization allied partners.

Hotz recognized the hard work and dedication his team provides in order to accomplish goals and support their mission.

“I have been fortunate to lead a team comprised of some of the most dedicated personnel our country has to offer,” he said. “They eagerly incorporate leadership vision, endorse innovation, understand intent and execute expertly. I am proud of what we have accomplished supporting the mighty AV-8B fleet and I am grateful to our team for all they have done to support me.”

A recording of the DoD award ceremony can be found online.