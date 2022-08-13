New Ambulance & EMS Responders at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Charlotte Hall Veterans Home now has an on-site Ambulance with EMS responders.

In 2021, Senator Jack Bailey secured supplemental funds to allow Charlotte Hall Veterans Home to purchase its ambulance. $200,000 was awarded to the Home, hoping it is enough to start an ambulance program to ensure veterans get improved service.

Senator Bailey heard the pleas of the community- CHVH, at its highest occupancy, had 412 residents. Given that 35% of these residents are 80 years old and older with multiple health issues, it is no surprise that service calls will be plenty.

Despite best efforts, the rescue squads in the area cannot respond in a reasonable amount of time as they also have the rest of the county to serve.

This seed money was enough to spark an idea from Dr. Rebecca Bridget, St. Mary’s county administrator.

Upon hearing of the funding, she called CHVH’s director, Michelle Cariaso, and together with MDVA Secretary George Owings and his team, they came to an agreement where the Home will provide the space for the EMS service in Charlotte Hall, and the county will provide the workforce and equipment.

On February 1, 2022, the memorandum was presented to the County Commissioners, who recognized how much this would benefit the veterans and the rest of the county.

Much appreciation goes to Steve Walker, Director of Emergency Services, David Weiskoph, County Attorney & Pete Pantzer, MDVA Director of Finance & Administration, who all went out of their way to see this through.

Thank you also to George W. Edelen, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief of St. Mary’s County