NEW DATE: Lexington Park Holly Days Lights Up St. Mary’s Square

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Lexington Park Business Association is excited to announce Lexington Park Holly Days on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park. After the original date was postponed due to inclement weather, the weather this time around looks perfect.

Longtime residents of Lexington Park remember fondly a time when St. Mary’s Square was the center of the holiday hustle-and-bustle. The square was lit, the shops were open, and the people were full of holiday cheer. This year, the holiday fun is back! From 1-4 p.m., families can shop the festive holiday vendor village, take free pictures with Santa, participate in fun holiday-themed crafts, and take in the decorations while carolers entertain. Visit our Facebook event page for details by searching for Lexington Park Holly Days.

Holiday shoppers can expect to find great gifts for loved ones at Lexington Park Holly Days. Craft vendors boast a mix of handmade items such as resin art, holiday wreaths, crocheted items and more. A host of other vendors will be selling jewelry, accessories, holidays fashions, candles, handbags, makeup and other gift items. There will also be a food court for hungry shoppers, which will have American favorites like nachos, hot dogs, burgers, mozzarella sticks and more! Entertainment for the event is provided by carolers from The Newtowne Players and Zumba instructors from Potomac Total Fitness, both proud Lexington Park businesses.

In addition to the fun in St. Mary’s Square, businesses up and down Great Mills Road will be decorating for the holiday! They’ll be competing for the title of Best Business Decorations on Great Mills Road. The winner of the contest will be announced in mid-December. Stop by your favorite decorated Great Mills Road business and let them know how great they look!

The Lexington Park Business Association is working in close partnership with the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation to make this event a success. All proceeds from Holly Days sponsorships will go to the CDC to fund its mission of revitalizing the greater Lexington Park community through investment in residential and commercial neighborhoods.

The organizers of Lexington Park Holly Days would like to thank its major sponsors: Cedar Point Federal Credit Union; Personalized Therapy, LLC; Southern Maryland News; MAG Aerospace; Precise Systems; Spalding Consulting; St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development; Community Bank of the Chesapeake; Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.; Avian; NFP Insurance; The County Times; Reach Back & Lift 1; Potomac Total Fitness; The Newtowne Players; Willows Recreation Center; and McDonald’s G.C.G.C. Fair Corp.

Come out to Lexington Park Holly Days on Saturday, December 17 from 1-4 p.m. to experience the holiday cheer. This event is outdoors and is located in St. Mary’s Square at 21600 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. We hope to see you there!