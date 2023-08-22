New Director And Deputy Director Appointed At The Charles County Detention Center

WALDORF, Md. – Sheriff Troy D. Berry is pleased to announce the appointments of Deputy Director Ryan Ross to Director of the Charles County Detention Center (CCDC) and Captain Gerald Duffield to Deputy Director of the CCDC, taking charge of the facility after Director Brandon Foster retired on July 28. Director Ross and Deputy Director Duffield will oversee and manage all operations of the CCDC.

Director Ross has been with the CCDC for 19 years, serving in a multitude of assignments. Starting in 2003, Ross began as a Line Staff correctional officer. Moving and advancing through the Detention Center, Ross served in many units as a supervisor and he taught and supervised at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy.

Director Ryan Ross

Ross was named Deputy Director of the CCDC in 2021 and has served in that capacity up until his recent appointment to Director. “Providing the best service possible to the Charles County community is paramount. We are an instrumental resource that can provide the foundation for deep-rooted personal growth. I am a firm believer that the mission of modern-day corrections is to stand as a beacon of positive influence. It is a mindset I share with the dedicated professionals that make up the Corrections Division. Our culture is the best,” said Director Ross.

Director Ross is a graduate of the National Jail Leadership Command Academy. He has extensive experience in Facility Operations, Resident Program Planning and Implementation, and Leadership. Ross is also active in numerous professional organizations including the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Corrections Chief’s Committee (where he serves as Chairman), the Maryland Correctional Administrator’s Association (where he serves as President), and the American Jail Association. Director Ross is a life-long Charles County resident. He holds multiple degrees from the College of Southern Maryland and is a graduate of Thomas Stone High School (Waldorf, MD).

Deputy Director Gerald Duffield

Deputy Director Duffield is a life-long resident of Charles County. He joined the CCDC in 1994. His career history started as a Floor Officer, and he later served in the areas of Transport and Intake. Deputy Director Duffield also served with the Emergency Response Team for 10 years.

As a Lieutenant, Duffield served as Commander of Inmate Services overseeing the incarcerated persons’ programs and services and as the Central Processing Commander. He was then appointed to Captain and assigned to supervise the CCDC Annex Custody and Security Section. Duffield also managed the Special Services Section until his recent appointment to Deputy Director.

Deputy Director Duffield says managing at the Detention Center has been an honor. “I have really enjoyed my career as a correctional officer. I truly enjoy working with my fellow officers and watching them grow in their careers and it has also provided me with a unique opportunity to serve my community and have a positive impact in the lives of incarcerated people who seek change,” said Duffield.

Combined, Director Ross and Deputy Director Duffield have nearly 50 years of experience in corrections. “They walk a tough beat and have a huge responsibility. I have the utmost confidence in their abilities to manage all aspects of corrections, and I’m proud of their success and continued commitment to the Detention Center,” said Sheriff Berry.

