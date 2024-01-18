New Indoor Pickleball Court Opens At St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Pickleball enthusiasts now have an indoor option for pickleball at the new St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy located in Lexington Park, MD. Just in time for winter, the new center, features a single pickleball court located on the second level of the facility. Court reservations are now available online. Court times are available in 2-hour blocks and accommodate up to 6 players per time slot.

Court Reservations: http://tinyurl.com/3ajhmsa9 Drop-In rates are $8 per person, or you can purchase a punch pass for frequent visitors. 10-punch and 25-punch passes are available for purchase online or in-person.

Passes: http://tinyurl.com/mtu8h89a

Location: St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy located at 46961 Bradley Blvd. off of Willows Road in Lexington Park, MD. Hours for court reservations are Monday-Friday starting at 8:00am with the last reservation at 6:00pm.

For more details, please contact 301-475-4200 ext. 1759 or email StMarysGymnastics@stmaryscountymd.gov.