PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Economic Development is seeking feedback to better understand the needs of local businesses. Responses will help shape future economic development strategies and objectives so they can best serve local businesses.

The survey is available at www.ChooseCalvert.com/BusinessSurvey and takes approximately five minutes to complete. Economic Development will use survey responses to develop programs, policies and services for businesses, and to enhance communication and collaboration to ensure businesses have access to the resources they need to thrive.

“Businesses are the lifeblood of our community and we want to do everything we can to support them,” said Economic Development Director Julie Oberg. “We appreciate their contributions in building a vibrant community and this survey will provide us with valuable insights so we can deliver services that truly meet business needs.”

Survey responses are confidential and anonymous; however, respondents can share their contact information if they would like to be contacted by a staff member.

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development monitors economic trends and works to execute business programs that complement Calvert County. The department’s goal is to attract and retain strong, healthy and dynamic companies of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit www.ChooseCalvert.com.