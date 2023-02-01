New Yoga Studio Zentral Station Celebrates Its Grand Opening

Photos by Eric Virts.

LA PLATA, Md. – It’s been several years in the making, but Charles County’s newest yoga studio Zentral Station has officially celebrated their grand opening. This past Saturday, owners Fran and RJ Hrapsky welcomed prospective patrons in with open arms and copious amounts of smiles.

The afternoon was filled with complimentary abbreviated yoga classes, an impressive spread, a mimosa bar, giveaways, cold-pressed juice samples by Raw Juice House, and free aura readings. There was no shortage of eager patrons who attended the event, to the point where their normally plentiful parking was almost entirely filled. The general vibe within the studio was brimming with exuberant joy and palpable excitement.

Around 12 pm Zentral Station was visited by Mayor Jeannine James who presented them with a beautiful certificate celebrating the momentous occasion. James shared with the new owners, “Congratulations on the grand opening of your business in La Plata. We offer our sincere best wishes for your success and thank you for choosing to serve La Plata and the surrounding areas.” Both of the Hrapskys were brimming with pride for their new studio. The mayor then performed a ribbon cutting ceremony, officially christening the grand opening of Zentral Station.

The Hrapskys have created a studio with a bright, clean feel that you feel from the moment you enter the space. The cozy, welcoming yoga studio may seem modest from the outside, but boasts two full yoga studios for classes, a zen room for relaxation pre/post yoga sessions, a small kitchenette with complimentary refreshing beverages for students, a room to keep your belongings secure during each class, and an infrared salt room equipped with a Halo IR that indulges all five senses.

Zentral offers all levels of yoga, including vinyasa, hatha, fitness, Qi Gong, journey flow, therapy based yoga, self myofascial release, restorative, chair yoga, yoga for Spanish speakers, beginner yoga, and meditation. Additional class types such as Zen Barre will be added in the future. They also offer weekly workshops focused on different various topics each weekend.

Fran Hrapsky offers this perspective to those considering taking a yoga class for the first time, “To anyone who is hesitant about trying yoga, I would say please give it a try. I promise you that you will enjoy it. Keep an open mind. The beautiful thing about yoga is that it can be tailored to the individual experience.”

Zentral Station is located on the second floor of 113 Howard Street Suite 201 La Plata, MD 20646. The outside of the building has the logo FGS on it. For more information about Zentral Station, please visit their website here and their Facebook page here.

