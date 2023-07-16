An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron 27 touches down on the runway of Iwo To, formerly known as Iwo Jima, during field carrier landing practice. FCLP drills are used to simulate landing jets on aircraft carriers at sea. VFA-27 is forward deployed to Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, as part of Carrier Air Wing 5.

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place July 17–July 18, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pilots at NAS Pax River will be conducting Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLPs). FCLPs are simulated carrier landings conducted to prepare the pilot to land safely on an aircraft carrier. The practices consist of series of touch-and-go maneuvers, “bounces”. Airspeed, altitude and power are all precisely choreographed in order for a pilot to approach the ship within an acceptable window to land on the deck safely.

FCLP training is essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission. Landing on an aircraft carrier is perhaps the most difficult task in military aviation. It is a highly complex and perishable skill, and requires intense period of training before pilots deploy.

Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise .