Norman Wayne Shifflett, 59 of California, MD passed away on October 19, 2022.

He was born on October 15, 1963 in Staunton, VA to Henry D. Shifflett and Joyce Wade Shifflett.

Norman was in the Merchant Marines for a few years and then began working for Blazer Construction, and has been a carpenter for over 30 years. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and had a love for Harley Davidsons. His hobbies included cooking, playing guitar, and crafting with sea glass and other small objects. His friends and family said he had a colorful sense of humor but he also had a sharp wit.

Norman is survived by: John Fletcher of Lusby, MD; his children Brandon Shifflett of California, MD Kaity Shifflett of Lusby, MD and Xavier Miles of Mechanicsville, MD; his sister Cheryl Blazer (John) of Leonardtown, MD and his brother Henry Shifflett Jr. of VA along with extended family and friends.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.