NORTH BEACH, Md. – The North Beach Senior Center will remain closed for several weeks while undergoing repairs and cleaning due to a burst pipe. The Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks residents for their patience and understanding while county staff work diligently to reopen the senior center. We will continue to provide updates on reopening as they become available.

Lunches will continue to be served at Calvert Pines and Southern Pines Senior Centers. Please make a lunch reservation in advance by calling the center you wish to attend:

Calvert Pines Senior Center (450 West Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick): 410-535-4606

Southern Pines Senior Center (20 Appeal Lane, Lusby): 410-586-2748

North Beach seniors who currently receive Meals on Wheels will continue to receive meal delivery.

For more information on senior centers and programs offered for Calvert County’s seniors, contact the Office on Aging at 410-535-4606 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Aging.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.