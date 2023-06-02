North Point Girl’s 4x200 Team Wins Second Place At 4A State Championship

WALDORF, Md. – On Friday, May 26, the North Point High School Girl’s 4×200 Track Team won second place at the MPSSAA 4A State Track & Field Championship. The team, made up of sophomore runners Jordyn Akuoko, Rebekah Ainerua, and Cohren Corbin, and senior runner Corinne Ball, ran a school record time of 1:41.29.

“I was very excited and very happy, it felt great to break the school record”, said Akuoko. “My teammates and I usually practice handoffs every day and I’m so proud of them for what we accomplished. I’m really excited about next year and we are gonna work really hard to do even better.”

It was an especially big moment for the senior runner Corinne Ball, who also placed first in the girl’s long jump event.

“I was honestly hoping to make it the best high school state championship I could”, said Ball when asked about her feelings concerning this being her last high school state championship.

“I felt I could’ve done better but I’m happy with what I was able to accomplish.”

