NOTICE: Failure At The Mears Ave. Wet Well

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Town of Chesapeake Beach reports an unexpected failure this morning at the Mears Ave wet well (4160 Mears Ave. Chesapeake Beach, MD).

Public Works reports that 95% of the spill was contained within the wet well and did not leave the site, with less than 100 gallons of sewage estimated as leaving the area of occurrence.

Public Works reports that the spill is cleaned, the issue is contained, and no public health hazards are identified. Pumper trucks are on site, and a pump is in place until the problem is located and repaired.