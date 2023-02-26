DAHLGREN, Md. – Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Detachment Dahlgren will be conducting a controlled detonation on Monday, February 27th between 10-11 a.m.

The detonation may produce a loud noise in the surrounding communities near Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren.

It is important to note that this detonation is part of a routine disposal program.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the detonation, please contact the Naval Support Activity South Potomac Public Affairs Office at (540) 284-0129.