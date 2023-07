DAHLGREN, Va. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) plans to conduct night range testing during non-normal operating hours July 25-27 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Testing will restrict access nightly to NSF Dahlgren pier, Upper Machodoc Creek and the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone as described in 33 CFR 334.230.

On July 27, testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. may produce very loud noise in communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren.

NSWCDD delivers warfare systems to protect the nation and defeat its adversaries. Its vision is to design, develop and integrate technologically superior warfare systems for the 21st century.

Range schedules can change frequently. For daily updates on range operations and test schedules, call the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing toll free hotline at (877) 845-5656 or visit the Potomac River Test Range website, http://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/WarfareCenters/NSWCDahlgren/NSWCDDRangeSchedule.aspx

For questions or more information on NSWC Dahlgren Division’s range schedule, contact the Naval Support Activity South Potomac Public Affairs Office at (540) 653-8153 or the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or (540) 653-8154.