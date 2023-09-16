Officer Reports Gunshots, Victim Found With Gunshot Wounds In Robinwood Community

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On September 14, 2023 at 11:42 pm, an officer on patrol in the Robinwood community reported hearing gunshots coming from the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue. The officer searched the area and located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the leg.

The victim reported that he was outside in the area when he heard gunshots and discovered he’d been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. No suspect(s) were located.

This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.