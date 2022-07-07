Officers Apprehend Woman With Multiple Arrest Warrants In Charles County

Jasmine Leayre Cooper

WALDORF, Md. – On June 28, at 8 p.m., officers responded to a neighborhood in the 2600 block of Poplar Court in Waldorf for the report of an domestic dispute.

While in route, officers learned a woman involved in the dispute had three open warrants for failing to appear in court on first-degree assault, second-degree assault and child neglect charges.

Upon arrival, the woman was observed sitting inside a car, which was parked in the driveway. After making contact with the woman, officers worked to deescalate the situation, remove her from the vehicle and safely take her into custody. She indicated she was going to get out of the car but when she began doing so, she suddenly put the car in drive at which time one of the officers reached through an open passenger door in an effort to stop her from fleeing.

The woman began striking the officer with her fists and drove down the driveway with the officer partially in the car. The officer was able to utilize his Taser to stop the woman and with help from another officer, they were able to stop the car and apprehend her.

Medical personnel responded to assess the woman and she was cleared by EMS personnel.

Jasmine Leayre Cooper, 24, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and resisting arrest.

On June 29, a judge ordered Cooper be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

