WALDORF, Md. – On July 18, 2022, at approximately 12:25 p.m., officers from the School Resource Section and Patrol responded to Westlake High School for the report of multiple groups of individuals fighting during summer school.

When officers arrived they ultimately deployed OC spray on several individuals during the incident to gain compliance.

Investigation revealed that in addition to the summer school students, two individuals who were not enrolled in summer school entered the building to participate in the fight.

As of this writing, five individuals were charged on a Juvenile Offense Report and released to parents.

An additional individual will be charged on a Juvenile Offense Report, and two individuals will be charged as adults for their involvement in this incident. Cpl. C. Curtis investigated.

