Kenneth Marquis Dunn

LA PLATA, Md. – On December 18 at 7:43 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a passenger car in the area of Crain Highway at Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a loaded handgun and marijuana.

The driver, Kenneth Marquis Dunn, 22 of Waldorf, is prohibited from possessing firearms. Dunn was arrested and charged with transporting a loaded gun in his vehicle and related firearms charges.

On December 19, a District Court Commissioner ordered that Dunn could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on an unsecured $2,500 personal bond. Officer R. Kerlin investigated.

