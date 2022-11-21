Jalonni La Monte Agee – Shaniya Monet Hutchins – Dontre Marquise Bryant

WALDORF, Md. – On November 16 at 9:48 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Bannister Circle and Hamilton Place after observing it fail to stop at a stop sign.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana. Further investigation revealed two bags of suspected marijuana inside the car totaling 387 grams.

In addition, officers recovered three firearms – two semiautomatic guns and one rifle.

Jalonni La Monte Agee, 20, of Indian Head; Dontre Marquise Bryant, 23, of Suitland; and Shaniya Monet Hutchins, 21, of Lanham, were arrested and charged with possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, illegal transportation of firearms and other related charges.

On November 18, a judge released all three suspects from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance on the condition they not possess firearms.

Officer Vanover is investigating.

