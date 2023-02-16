Officers Recover Drugs, Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop In Waldorf

Kermyra Desmonje Broadnax and Jerome Kenneth Claiborne

WALDORF, Md. – On February 15 at 1:52 a.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Route 301 and Gillespie Circle in Waldorf.

Upon approaching the car, the officer detected the odor of burnt marijuana. Further investigation revealed multiple baggies containing marijuana weighing approximately 55 grams and a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.

Jerome Kenneth Claiborne, 23 and Kermyra Desmonje Broadnax, 21, both from Washington, D.C., were arrested and charged with possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and other related charges. On February 16, a judge released Claiborne and Broadnax from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance.

Officer Hopp is investigating.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.