WALDORF, Md. – On May 15 at 11:52 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 3900 block of St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf on a passenger vehicle with expired registration plates.

Through further investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted, during which officers located a loaded handgun as well as suspected MDMA, counterfeit medication, suspected heroin, and crack cocaine. The driver, Michael Francis Hall, 38, of Colonial Beach, was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substances (CDS).

On May 16, a district court commissioner released Hall on personal recognizance. Teddy Clyde Clinkscale, 22, of Montross, VA, was charged with illegally possessing a firearm with a prior felony conviction as well as related gun and ammunition charges.

On May 16, a district court commissioner held Clinkscale without bond. On May 17, a judge ordered that Clinkscale could be released from the Charles County Detention Center after paying 10 percent of a $2,000 bond.

Kialijah Velsean King, 20, of Fredericksburg, VA, was charged with handgun violations and possession of CDS. On May 16, a district court commissioner released King on personal recognizance.

A fourth occupant, Alyissa Lynn Richardson, 25, with no fixed address, had an unrelated arrest warrant and was also taken into custody. On May 16, a district court commissioner released Richardson on personal recognizance. Officer T. Brown investigated.

