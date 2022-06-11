SOLOMONS, Md. – The Grammy-nominated band, Old Dominion, took the outdoor concert stage on Friday, June 10th, at a packed venue on a beautiful Southern Maryland evening. They kicked off this summer’s Waterside Music Series at Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons, Maryland.

SOMD’s favorite local band, The Robbie Boothe Band, started out the evening at 5:30pm on the side stage (in the Beer Garden). Robbie announced that his next single, “Tell Me Your Story” drops on all platforms on June 17th. Ryan Griffin took the main stage at 7pm where he finished his set with his hit song, “Salt, Lime, and Tequila”.

The crowds cheered loudly as the five-member band, Old Dominion, came out on the stage shortly before 8:30pm, singing one of their eight number one country hits, “Make It Sweet”.

At the end of the first song, Matt Ramsey (lead singer/guitar) said to the excited crowd, “What a perfect day already. And now, we get to play music for a while for you guys. I can’t think of a better thing to do on a more beautiful night.”

Old Dominion is the ACM Group of the Year-with March 2022 marking their fifth career win in the category. They surpassed one billion on-demand streams, earned several Platinum and Gold single certifications and have headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe.

Four members of the band have ties to Virginia, the Old Dominion State. Matthew Ramsey and Whit Sellers (drums) were on rival marching band drum lines in high school in Virginia. Matt went on to play the guitar and Sellers stuck with the drums and went on to study music at James Madison University, where he met Geoff Sprung, the bass player-also from Virginia. Brad Tursi (guitar), a Connecticut native, was never a country music fan, although he would make fun of his dad for loving the genre. He met bandmates Sellers and Sprung while also a student at James Madison University.

Trevor Rosen (guitar, keyboards) met lead singer Matt Ramsey in Nashville in 2003, and was introduced to the three other members of the band. Matt (along with band members Trevor and Brad) told the crowd on Friday night, “We just kept writing hits for other bands”. After playing their own hit songs for over an hour, the band performed a few verses from some of the popular songs they had written for other artists. Matt went on to say, “After Trevor and Brad each wrote a number one hit, I figured it was time for me to write one too.”

After writing hit songs for artists like Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Sam Hunt and The Band Perry, the band got a record deal of their own. In the summer of 2015, the band’s song, “Break Up With Him” went on to number one, and Old Dominion finally started getting the recognition they had spent over a decade looking for.

The five-member band rocked the beautiful venue at The Calvert Marine Museum (parking lot turned concert venue) for almost two hours on Friday night with the crowds standing, singing, or dancing throughout the whole concert. They finished out the night with the crowd-pleasing song, “I Was on a Boat That Day,” the first single from their fourth album, Time, Tequila & Therapy-released in October 2021.

Old Dominion will spend much of the rest of the summer on tour with Kenny Chesney-playing mainly at large, sold-out stadiums.

The band has a busy weekend schedule. On Saturday night (June 11th), they’re one of three opening acts for Kenny Chesney at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, along with Carly Pearce and Dan & Shay. On Sunday night, they’ll be performing at the CMA Fest back home in Nashville.

The BayNet would like to offer a very special, “Thank You!” to the amazing staff and numerous volunteers of The Calvert Marine Museum for hosting another incredible event in Southern Maryland. After two years with no summer concerts, it feels so good to have live music once again at The Calvert Marine Museum.

