HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 21, 2022, at approximately 11:19 a.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported near 26401 Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood.

The accident involved a single vehicle that drove off road into a nearby yard and eventually striking a tree.

There was reportedly one male patient who was the operator of the vehicle. MSPAC Trooper 7 was requested to the scene for transport.

The helicopter landed in a nearby field and transported the patient to Capital Regional Trauma Center.

