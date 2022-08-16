RIDGE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle accident that has left one person with serious injuries.

At approximately 8:13 p.m. on August 15, first responders were called to the 48000 block of Curleys Road for reports that a single vehicle had overturned.

Upon arrival, crews located the vehicle off the road which had overturned an landed back on its wheels.

First responders on the scene located a single occupant still in the vehicle, however they reported that they were not trapped inside.

EMS evaluated the patient and determined that they were in need of additional medical treatment.

A MEDEVAC from the Maryland State Police Aviation was requested to make the transport to a nearby trauma center.

A landing zone was established near the scene, in the 16000 block of Three Notch Road.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details about the incident as they are made available.

