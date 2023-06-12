One Dead, Two Flown Out After Fatal Single Vehicle Rollover Crash In Charles County

File photo – U.S. Park Police Eagle

FAULKNER, Md. – On June 12, at approximately 9:17 a.m., emergency personnel responded to Crain Highway in the area of Weedon Road for a serious single motor vehicle accident with occupants reportedly trapped.

First crews on the scene found a Dodge Durango overturned with three occupants injured, no entrapment was found. EMS started CPR on one patient and requested a MEDEVAC for all the patients. U.S. Park Police helicopter Eagle 2 arrived and transported two patients to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. for care. One patient was confirmed deceased on the scene by Charles County emergency medical services personnel.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Dodge was traveling north on U.S. Route 301 when for unknown reasons, struck an embankment, subsequently causing the vehicle to overturn. The deceased passenger, identified as Vincent Briscoe, 60, of Laurel, Maryland.

The Maryland State Police continue to investigate the accident.

The northbound lanes of U.S. Route 301 were closed for more than two hours following the crash. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. Personnel from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Charles County Fire and EMS Departments, and the U.S. Park Police also responded to the scene to assist.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

