HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On August 4, at approximately 5:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a stabbing on Cloverleaf Court.

When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered a male suffering from multiple stab wounds to his face. EMS requested a MEDEVAC due to the serious injuries. MSPAC Trooper 2 arrived and transported the patient to UM Charles Regional Hospital.

Suspect information has not been released at this time.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

