LUSBY, Md. – On March 18, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a structure fire in the 11600 block of Cowpoke Circle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a garage fire had extended to the second floor of the single family home. Firefighters deployed a line from the street to reach the house and began knocking the fire. Crews conducted the primary search and secured all utilities.

One civilian was flown to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause remains under investigation by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com