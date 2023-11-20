Waldorf, Md – On November 19, 2023 at approximately 8:54 a.m., units responded to a motor vehicle collision on Berry Road in the area of Middletown Road.

Units arrived on the scene and found two vehicles involved in the collision. Units began immediate extrication on one trapped occupant.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC for one of the occupants. Maryland State Trooper 7 was given a landing zone to a nearby school.

The 57 year-old male complained of left femur pain. The patient was transported to Capital Region Medical Center to be further treated for injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at News@thebaynet.com

Photo courtesy from Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department