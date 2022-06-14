NORTH BEACH, Md. — Two people were recently injured after a crash that took place in the Twin Beaches community.

At approximately 4:21 p.m. on June 13, first responders from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department were called to the 9200 block of Bay Avenue for a reported crash.

Reports indicated that the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Upon arrival, crews discovered that a motorcycle had struck two pedestrians in the area, one of which sustained serious injuries.

Calvert County EMS crews quickly responded and determined that a flyout would be necessary for one of the patients who had sustained “life-threatening injuries.” That patient would be flown out soon after by a helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation.

One other patient was transported by ground to Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

The incident is under investigation by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

