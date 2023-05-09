One Flown Out, Multiple Injured And Trapped In Serious Three-Vehicle Collision In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On May 9, 2023, at approximately 7:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Moakley Street. 

Crews arrived and found three vehicles involved in a collision with trapped occupants.  Upon arrival, a MEDEVAC was pre-launched and enroute at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital landing site. Firefighters extracted the patients and turned them over to EMS. 

A total of three patients were evaluated on the scene. EMS transported two patients to Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital for care. MSPAC Trooper 2 arrived and transported the third patient to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for treatment. 

SMCSO: “Point Lookout Road near Moakley Street in Leonardtown is temporarily closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle accident. Use alternative routes and expect delays.” 

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

