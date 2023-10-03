One Flown To Trauma Center After Vehicle Overturns In Huntingtown 

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On October 3, 2023, at approximately 10:18 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident at the RT 2 – 4 split.

Crews arrived and found the single vehicle overturned with one occupant injured.

A MEDEVAC was requested for the occupant. Firefighters established the landing zone at Chesapeake Church for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 2.

The patient was airlifted to UM Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com