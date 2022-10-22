NANJEMOY, Md. – On October 21, 2022 at approximately 1:16 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single motor vehicle accident on Ironsides Road in the area of Lucille Place.

Upon arrival, the driver was out of the vehicle. Crews found a single vehicle which had gone into a tree and was on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the flames within minutes and confirmed no other occupants were in the vehicle.

EMS transported the patient to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

