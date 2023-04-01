POMFRET, Md – On April 1, 2023 at approximately 8:50 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the serious motor vehicle accident in Pomfret in the area of Marshalls Corner Rd.

Crews arrived to the scene and found two vehicles involved in the collision.

One vehicle was found off road into a tree with two occupants. It was reported one occupant, a 60 year-old male did not appear to be moving.

One patient was slightly fighting with EMS and were unable to take vitals.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC. A landing zone was established and one patient was flown to Capital Region Medical Center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The second patient was transported by ground to Charles Regional Medical Center.

We will provide updates as they become available.

