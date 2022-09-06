PARK HALL, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a vehicle crash that has caused injuries and traffic delays.

At approximately 9:21 p.m. on September 5, first responders were dispatched to the 20000 block of Thompson Orchard Lane for a reported crash involving a car and a bicycle.

Upon arrival, crews discovered that the crash was actually involving two vehicles. One of the involved vehicles had a bicycle rack attached to it.

Crews made contact with the driver of one of the vehicles, who had sustained minor injuries from the crash.

All through traffic has been stopped until the first responders and tow trucks clear the crash.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as we receive them.

