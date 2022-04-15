One Transported After Single Vehicle Roll Over In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On April 15, at approximately 9:26 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Park Pines Drive.

The vehicle was reported to be overturned with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the lone vehicle off the roadway on its side with a female occupant trapped.

Firefighters began stabilization and worked to remove the roof to extricate the trapped victim.

The patient was extracted and turned over to EMS to evaluate any injuries.

The patient was transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

