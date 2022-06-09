One Transported After Three-Vehicle Collision On Golden Beach Road

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On June 9, at approximately 7:58 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious three-vehicle accident with one subject reported to be unconscious in the 38400 Block of Golden Beach Road in the area of Laurel Ridge Drive.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two vehicles in the roadway and another vehicle off the roadway in a wooded area.

Upon arrival none of the occupants were trapped. One occupant was injured, and a second occupant was checked out by EMS on the scene.

The injured patient was transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. The second patient signed a care refusal on the scene.

Golden Beach Road was shut down in both directions for a short period of time.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived and helped direct traffic.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

