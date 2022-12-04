CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital.

At approximately 1:11 p.m. on December 4, first responders were dispatched to the 23000 block of Three Notch Road for a reported vehicle crash with possible injuries.

Upon arrival, crews located two vehicles in the roadway. The vehicles appeared to have been involved in a rear-end style collision, and were blocking all but one lane.

EMS made contact with the driver of one of the vehicles who had reportedly sustained injuries. After further evaluation on the scene, they were determined to be in need of additional treatment.

That one patient, a 45-year-old female, was transported by ground to a nearby hospital.

All but one lane of the road has been closed in the area of the crash.

Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

