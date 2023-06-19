Opinion: Crocs Reflect The Downfall Of Our Culture

Photo Courtesy of Wikipedia Commons

CALIFORNIA, Md. – By many accounts, and my own personal opinion, American culture has become a flaming tire fire of a mess over the past few decades. From political unrest to children “earning” millions playing video games on YouTube, our culture is going downhill – fast.

A tangible and perfect example of this is the popularity of the shoe brand Crocs. In June 2004, Crocs purchased Foam Creations and their manufacturing operations to secure exclusive rights to the proprietary foam resin called Croslite. Croslite is a closed-cell resin, described by third parties as an injection-molded EVA foam.[1]

Before I launch into my argument against Crocs, I would like to state that none of this applies to any medical or hospital staff and first responders. Their work, saving lives, is far more important than what you and I are bringing to the table. Also, the legitimately medically handicapped persons who have fewer choices are excused from this discussion.

Crocs are everything that our culture represents: laziness, follow me mentality and lack of self-worth. The latter meaning, you take no pride in how you are representing yourself while out in public. If I had a nickel for witnessing someone wearing these shoes to work (unprofessional), special occasions (grandma’s funeral – really?), and the gym (unsafe and unhygienic), I’d be writing these words from my private island off the grid.

When no one can be bothered to lean down and put their foot into a shoe instead of sliding, what does that say about us? Why would we choose a pre-selected blob as opposed to designers and artists who create choices instead of monotony? Why do so many teenagers not know how to tie shoelaces or know what a dress sock is? It’s a travesty what we’re handing down to younger generations – a nation of Crocs. A nation of less worth for ourselves and others.

I’m not the only person with this opinion. In fact, the cult classic film “Idiocracy” predicted this would happen. The movie, set a few hundred years in the future, focuses on the de-evolution of our species. (If you haven’t seen the movie, it’s hilarious and insightful but for a mature audience.) Go back, watch it and look at what everyone in our horrendously stupid future is wearing. You guessed it, matching Crocs.

In fact, the costume designer for the film chose these shoes for a specific reason (aside from being low budget) – she believed that no one in their right mind would ever wear them. She thought Crocs were too ugly, too ridiculous and overall, too cheap a product that only fictional idiots from the future would collectively buy. Don’t believe me? Get it from the horses’ mouth, Mike Judge, who created the movie. Clink this to hear his story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfhJxOha8A4.

The cherry on top? Crocs are widely considered socially accepted footwear and ordering them in a “cute” pattern or sticking buttons through the holes is all the rage. To me, it’s like putting lipstick on a pig. Is that how we put our best foot forward? (Yes, pun intended.)

The future is here people and it’s not pretty. Dressing up for work, for court, for church – all thrown out the window. People refuse to be inconvenienced by getting up in the morning and changing out of their pajamas for the day. They refuse to be inconvenienced to show others around them the respect to look nice for a wedding or handle the simple, everyday tasks that used to require some effort to look presentable. (Walmart shoppers, I’m talking to you!) Looking like a slob is now the norm. In turn, so is acting like one.

This may seem like a fluffy spin on a fashion choice, but I assure you that it is not. First impressions, let alone ongoing ones, form how others view and treat you. If you present yourself as lazy, you’re not getting that dream job. If you present yourself as undignified, you’re not meeting the kind of people that perhaps you’d like to be attracting. If you follow a herd of sheep, you will get stripped of your unique wool and milked for every penny.

I’d rather go barefoot.

I can already hear your tie dyed, scuffed up Crocs impatiently tapping against the floorboards as you anonymously troll this article, so please share your thoughts in the comments below!

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com