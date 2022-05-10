HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — In 1971, Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department Member, Dave “Coach” Willis, was a volunteer in Oxon Hill in Prince George’s County. But last weekend, he got a surprise from someone he saved many years ago.

At that time, he responded to an incident of a 5-year-old who had been run over by a lawnmower.

Dave and a career member of the Prince George’s County Fire Department responded, and found the child with a severe injury to her lower right leg.

The actions performed by Dave and his partner that day were instrumental in preventing the 5-year-old child from succumbing to her traumatic injuries.

The child survived her injuries and Dave received recognition as “Prince George’s County Squadsman of the Year” for his life saving efforts.

This past weekend, that same young child arrived at the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department as a grown woman, to meet Dave and thank him for saving her life.

She said, “If it wasn’t for Dave, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to be a mother.”

Happy Mother’s Day to Kym Roughton, and to all the mothers out there.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com