Derrick Leon Davis (Photo from Prince George’s County Council.)

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The District 6 County Council seat will become vacant, effective Friday, April 15, 2022, following the resignation of Prince George’s County Council Member Derrick Leon Davis.

Council Member Derrick Leon Davis has represented District 6 residents on the Council since winning a Special Election in 2011. He was elected in November 2014 to serve his first four-year term of office as the Council Member for District 6 and was re-elected to serve a second four-year term in the November 2018 General Election. His current term was set to expire on December 5, 2022.

Pursuant to County Code Section 2-104(j), “When there is a vacancy in the Office of a Council Member that occurs during the last year of a term, a majority of the remaining members of the Council shall appoint a qualified person to fill the vacancy within thirty (30) calendar days.”

To fill the vacancy, the County Council is now seeking letters of interest and resumes from qualified individuals who are registered voters in Prince George’s County, Maryland and reside in Council District 6.

Those who wish to be considered for the position should submit via email, a letter of interest and a resume to Council Administrator Robert J. Williams, Jr., at RJWilliams@co.pg.md.us by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Eligible individuals will also be notified by email.

Additionally, the County Council will hold a hybrid – virtual and in-person – informational meeting for the public on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., to hear from individuals deemed eligible and under consideration by the County Council.

Throughout this process, the District 6 Council office will remain responsive to the needs of constituents. For assistance, District 6 residents can call 301-952-3426 or email CouncilDistrict6@co.pg.md.us.