ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The College community will experience a little disruption this semester as crews begin the second phase of a safe pathway for pedestrians along Point Lookout Road (Route 5).

The public can expect to see construction activity on the College campus side of Route 5; however, no lane closures are anticipated.

Construction includes an asphalt path separated from the existing highway right-of-way by a grass buffer.

The path will extend from just north of the Charles “Chip” Jackson footbridge at the St. John’s Pond inlet to College Drive.

A boardwalk will also be constructed over Fisher’s Creek and the protected wetlands to connect the pathway to the College’s North Field.

Due to environmental concerns for the fish population, the boardwalk portion will be installed in late fall and winter. Lighting is also included for this portion of the project.

This project is funded by a Transportation Alternatives Grant from the Federal Highway Administration and the State Highway Administration.

The first efforts of creating a safer pathway for pedestrians were completed in 2014 when brick sidewalks were constructed from the Charles “Chip” Jackson footbridge to the crosswalk at Anne Arundel Hall.

The second phase was delayed several years due in part by rigorous environmental reviews by a myriad of state and federal agencies.

S.E. Davis construction of La Plata, Maryland, will begin construction in coming weeks with a slated spring 2023 completion.